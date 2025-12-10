Dress rules at police stations to be revised soon, says Fahmi

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim feels strongly that no one should be prevented from lodging a police report because of their attire.

PETALING JAYA : The dress code at police stations and other frontline government offices will be revised soon, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim felt strongly that nothing should prevent anyone from filing a police report.

“Therefore, the chief secretary (Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar) will review a 2020 circular and make improvements following the Cabinet’s decision today, so that certain frontline services, such as health and safety, including police stations, will be given exemptions under the circular.

“This will be carefully considered by the chief secretary and his office. A new statement and updated circular can be expected in the near future,” he told a press conference at Parliament after a Cabinet meeting today.

This comes after public backlash over a woman being denied entry to the Jasin police headquarters on Monday, as her attire was deemed unsuitable for government premises. She was allegedly wearing a skirt slightly above the knee.

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar reminded the public to adhere to the official dress code when visiting any complaints counter.

He said the guidelines were outlined in a circular issued by the chief secretary, aimed at improving customer relations across public sector agencies, but said exceptions would apply in emergencies or situations requiring immediate police intervention.