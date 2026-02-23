Cops can be dismissed for refusing reports over attire, Dewan Rakyat told

Deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said his ministry has no immediate plans to introduce a new law requiring police to accept all reports, as existing directives are sufficient and enforceable nationwide.

KUALA LUMPUR : Refusing to accept a police report from a member of the public because of their attire can be treated as a serious offence punishable by dismissal from service, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said his ministry had no immediate plans to introduce a new law, as existing government directives were sufficient and enforceable nationwide.

“Failure to comply with any part of these directives may subject officers or personnel to disciplinary action under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“Under these directives, refusing to accept a report from a member of the public should be viewed as a serious offence that may result in dismissal from service,” he said.

Shamsul was responding to Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor), who asked whether the government planned to introduce a law requiring all police stations to accept reports regardless of a complainant’s attire.

In December, the Cabinet ordered an immediate overhaul of dress code rules at police stations to ensure that no one was turned away when attempting to file a report.

This followed public backlash over an incident in which a woman was denied entry to the Jasin police headquarters in Melaka for wearing a skirt which officers said was too short.

Shamsul said police had been clearly instructed to prioritise the safety, welfare and needs of complainants in emergency situations without requiring adherence to a dress code.

“Full priority must be given to the complainant’s safety and welfare, without any requirement to comply with dress etiquette,” he said, citing cases such as road accidents, security threats and traumatic incidents including rape, robbery, molestation and domestic violence.

He said a directive was issued to all police stations and headquarters through a circular dated Dec 29, 2025, instructing that the policy be clearly communicated to all operational-level officers.

Shamsul said compliance would be monitored through evaluations at the district and state police levels, as well as internal audits.

“Any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly,” he said.