Man found dead in parked car in Melaka

Police received a report of a man found unconscious in a vehicle in Gajah Berang at 3.10pm yesterday.

MELAKA : A 50-year-old man was found dead in a car parked by the roadside along Jalan Ong Kim Wee in Gajah Berang yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said police received a report about a man being unconscious in the vehicle at 3.10pm.

“A team from the Tengkera police station, together with investigating officers and forensic personnel, was dispatched to the scene to carry out further investigations.

“A medical officer from the Tengkera health clinic, who was also present, confirmed that the man had died,” he said in a statement today.

The body was taken to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem.