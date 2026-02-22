Man slashed with knife while trying to settle parking dispute

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the victim suffered a 3cm cut on his left hand that required outpatient treatment at Ampang Hospital. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man was slashed on the hand while trying to defuse a parking dispute at Flat Seri Melaka in Taman Ikhsan, Cheras, on Friday night.

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the incident occurred around 10pm on Friday with the suspect in his late 20s brandishing a knife at residents at the flat after being confronted over the parking issue, Harian Metro reported.

The victim approached the suspect to calm the situation down but was slashed on the left hand, leaving him with a 3cm cut on his left hand that later required outpatient treatment at Ampang Hospital.

“Police arrested the suspect yesterday to assist in investigations,” Rosdi said.

The suspect has a criminal record but tested negative for drugs, he added.

The suspect is under remand until Tuesday to assist in the case for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.