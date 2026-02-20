Mother raises concerns over son’s sudden death at army camp

An autopsy conducted by Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital’s forensic medicine department found that K Indiran had no physical injuries, his mother said.

PETALING JAYA : The mother of a 22-year-old soldier is troubled over her son’s passing, which the police have classified as a sudden death.

K Indiran was pronounced dead on Thursday, a day after he was found unconscious at the 10th mile army camp in Kuantan, Pahang, while attending a course, Harian Metro reported.

S Usha, 52, said she was informed that Indiran was found unconscious in his accommodation at about 2.15pm the day before and was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan.

Usha said she last spoke to Indiuran in a video call on Feb 17, during which he told her he was having a barbecue at the camp and appeared happy.

“I am suspicious and feel uneasy about the cause of my son’s death, because the day before he was found unconscious, he was healthy, cheerful, and full of life,” she said when met today.

“I was told that an autopsy had been conducted by HTAA’s forensic medicine department, which found that my son had no physical injuries.

“I am shocked because the day before he was found unconscious, he was so lively and cheerful. Yet the next day, he was gone. I cannot understand how this could happen.”

Indiran was the son of C Kayamboo, a Royal Malaysian Air Force pilot who died in an aircraft crash at Butterworth Air Base in Penang in 2016.

Indiran’s body was claimed by his family at about 3pm today and will be buried next to his father’s grave at the Batu Lanchang Hindu cemetery in Penang.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said Indiran’s autopsy reportedly found no physical injuries or internal organ damage.

“The cause of death has not yet been determined. The police are awaiting chemical reports, and the case is currently classified as sudden death,” he said.