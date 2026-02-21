Woman held for allegedly stabbing mother with can opener

Police said they were alerted to a fight at a house in Kampung Segineh Inas, Johol, last night. (PDRM pic)

KUALA PILAH : A woman in her 50s was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother in the neck in Kampung Segineh Inas, Johol, in Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Mustafah Hussin said initial investigations indicate the suspect used a sharp object, believed to be a can opener.

Police were alerted at about 7.08pm to a fight at a house in the village.

“The victim, in her 80s, was taken to Rembau Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect may have mental health issues, but the motive is still under investigation.

Mustafah added that the case is being probed under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Kuala Pilah district police headquarters (IPD) at 06-4842999.