12 cops suspended from active duty over cryptocurrency theft

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the police will take strict action against any officer involved in illegal activities. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Twelve policemen have been temporarily suspended from active duty in connection with the theft of cryptocurrency from Chinese nationals.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the investigation is ongoing, with statements being taken from those involved.

Further action will be decided once the investigation is complete, he said.

“For now, the officers have been assigned to non-operational duties to ensure the investigation proceeds properly,” he said after attending the Yayasan Seri Negara donation ceremony and the handover of Zakat Wakalah by PBLT Sdn Bhd at the Cheras police headquarters here today.

The event was also attended by Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the Bandar Tun Razak MP and wife of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Khalid stressed that the police would take strict action against any officer involved in illegal activities.

“We will not tolerate any wrongdoing. If the law is broken, we will take action and press charges where necessary,” he said.

On Thursday, Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the 12 policemen were detained in connection with a cryptocurrency theft in Kajang earlier this month.