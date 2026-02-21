11 foreign-registered vehicles banned from entering Singapore

A total of 59 vehicles were hauled up by authorities in the operation which ran from Feb 13-17 at the Woodlands Checkpoint. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Eleven foreign-registered vehicles, believed to be Malaysian-owned, have been banned from entering Singapore following an enforcement operation carried out at the Woodlands Checkpoint recently.

A total of 59 vehicles were hauled up in the operation that ran from Feb 13-17, Singapore’s police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement yesterday.

The motorists involved were reprimanded for various offences, including driving against the flow of traffic, queue jumping and crossing double white lines, The Straits Times reported.

Of the 59 motorists, 48 were forced by ICA officers to U-turn and made to join the back of the queue during the busy festive period.

Of this number, 31 motorists were referred to the Singapore traffic police for further action.

According to the statement, the enforcement action was intended to deter motorists from violating traffic rules and cutting in line at the checkpoint, during a period when heavy traffic was expected for vehicles clearing immigration.

Meanwhile, ICA officers have also intensified checks against the smuggling of items including vapes, firecrackers and bak kwa, or barbecued pork slices, that are a popular snack at Chinese New Year gatherings.