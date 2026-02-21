Body of drowned Chinese national found

The victim, who was on holiday with his wife and son, is believed to have drowned while swimming at Tanjung Rhu Beach in Langkawi. (Freepik pic)

ALOR SETAR : The body of a Chinese national who was feared drowned while swimming at Tanjung Rhu Beach, Langkawi, yesterday was found this morning.

Langkawi police chief Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said the body of Mingfei Lan, 48, from Shanghai, China, was found by the civil defence force (APM) at about 9.45am.

“The victim, who was on holiday with his wife and son, is believed to have gone alone to Pulau Cabang to swim at about 5.30pm.

“His son realised at around 6pm that his father had not returned and alerted the hotel management, following which a search operation was conducted by the Langkawi fire and rescue station at about 9pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the search operation, which resumed this morning, found the victim lying face down in the water near Pulau Cabang, about 50m from where the victim was last seen.

“The body has been sent to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, for a post-mortem, and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.