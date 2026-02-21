MRT Corp to gather feedback on revised Penang LRT

The Penang Mutiara LRT line is expected to commence operations in December 2031. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) will gather feedback from the public regarding the revised railway scheme for the Penang Mutiara LRT line.

The public inspection exercise will be held from Feb 24 to May 24, giving Penangites three months to review and comment on the LRT line’s extension to Seberang Perai, the alignment, and the location of stations, among others.

“Spanning approximately 6km, the cross-sea alignment connects Komtar and Penang Sentral, with the end-to-end journey expected to take about eight minutes.

“Penang Sentral will serve as the main gateway on the mainland. As an established multimodal hub integrating ferry, KTMB rail services and bus services, the addition of the LRT strengthens mobility access for communities in Seberang Perai.

“As part of the revised scheme, there will also be a provision of approximately 1,000 additional parking bays at Penang Sentral. From there, passengers can travel via the LRT to Komtar, the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone and Penang International Airport,” it said in a statement.

The revised scheme also includes the omission of three stations in line with the scaling down of the Penang South Island reclamation project.

There are also additional stations at Penang Sentral and Bagan Luar, as well as a secondary depot in Sungai Dua.

Designated booths have been set up in multiple locations in Penang, including Komtar, Penang Sentral and the Butterworth KTM station as part of the public inspection exercise.

The full schedule and locations can be found on the MRT Corp website.

The RM16.8 billion Mutiara Line is expected to span 29.67km overall with 20 stations and two provisional stations, linking a reclaimed island near the airport to Komtar, and onward via a cross-channel bridge to Butterworth.

It is expected to commence operations in December 2031.