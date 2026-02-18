Bersatu rejects claims of division dissolutions, says Azmin

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said the party’s Supreme Council will take further action regarding claims that some divisions had been dissolved. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Bersatu divisions in Larut, Lembah Pantai, Kepala Batas, and Tanjong remain intact despite reports they had been dissolved, says party secretary-general Azmin Ali.

He said the party headquarters had received reports claiming that the four divisions had been dissolved following the resignation of several committee members, which he described as “baseless and in conflict with several provisions of the Bersatu constitution”.

“I wish to confirm that the four divisions remain intact under the Bersatu constitution, and the Supreme Council will take further action in accordance with the existing constitutional provisions,” he said in a statement.

He stressed that the party constitution gives no authority to any party member, including a division chief, to dissolve a division.

“This is a desperate act by a few individuals with malicious intent, aimed at tarnishing the party’s image and dignity and undermining its stability,” he added.

FMT reported yesterday that the Kepala Batas and Tanjong Bersatu divisions, with nearly 3,000 members between them, announced their dissolution and mass resignations, citing a loss of confidence in party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Kepala Batas Bersatu chief Khaliq Mehtab Ishaq said members would back former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin’s leadership of a yet to be announced political platform.

Tanjong division chief Hafizah Taib said none of her 1,300 members had been pressured to quit and that the members agreed to dissolve the division.

Since Hamzah and 16 other Bersatu leaders were sacked on Friday, several divisions have also announced their dissolution, including Balik Pulau Bersatu with some 2,000 members.

It was also reported on Sunday that Bersatu’s Lembah Pantai and Larut divisions had announced their dissolution with immediate effect.

Supreme Council member Razali Idris and Bersatu Youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid have said that only the council has the power to dissolve divisions.