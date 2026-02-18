Penang PH ramps up preparations for GE16

Penang Pakatan Harapan leadership council chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the coalition is now focused on strengthening itself, including restructuring its machinery.

PETALING JAYA : Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) machinery in Penang has been told to begin preparing for the next general election.

Penang PH leadership council chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the coalition is now focused on strengthening itself, including restructuring its machinery.

“Time will pass very quickly, so we need to start preparing for the upcoming election.

“This decision was made in a meeting early this month and was not inspired by political events in any other party,” Bernama reported him as saying at Wisma PKR in George Town, Penang, today.

Chow, who is also Penang chief minister, said 2026 is crucial for PH to strengthen itself and improve its administrative performance.

“We must start working now to build a convincing administrative track record by the time the election arrives,” he said.

Chow also said any decision on whether the general and state elections will be held simultaneously rests with the central leadership, and Penang PH would abide by any decision made.