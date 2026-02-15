Still undecided on running for election, says ‘technocrat’ minister Amir

A former head of EPF, Amir Hamzah Azizan said he had built his reputation by contributing his expertise as a professional in economics and finance, especially now as finance minister II.

PETALING JAYA : Finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan says he has not decided on whether he will contest in the next general election, being focussed on serving the country as a technocrat.

He said he had built his reputation by contributing his expertise as a professional in economics and finance, especially now as a minister.

“Let me strive to help the country in my own way,” Bernama reported him as saying after an event at Kampung Pulau Betong in Balik Pulau, Penang, today.

Amir was born in Penang, but grew up in Kuala Lumpur due to his father’s service in the government sector. A former CEO of EPF, Amir was appointed to the Cabinet after being made a senator in December 2023. His term expires in December this year.