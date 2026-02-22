PAS spiritual leader in ICU after heart procedure

Hashim Jasin was appointed as PAS’s fourth spiritual leader on Oct 10, 2016 by the party’s ulama council.

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin is being treated in intensive care at Penang Hospital after undergoing a stenting procedure yesterday.

His daughter, Husna, said the heart procedure was successful but Hashim needed to be under close observation in the ICU as his heart was weak and he has other health complications.

“The procedure was a success but his condition is still unstable and requires treatment,” she said, according to Bernama.

Husna said doctors have advised against receiving visitors for now.

Hashim, 87, was undergoing treatment at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Perlis before he was transferred to Penang Hospital.

He was appointed as PAS’s fourth spiritual leader on Oct 10, 2016 by the party’s ulama council following the passing of Haron Din on Sept 16 the same year.

Hashim was formerly Sanglang assemblyman for three terms and Arau MP for one term.