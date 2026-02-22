Samsuri is new PN chairman

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is also Terengganu menteri besar. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is the new chairman of Perikatan Nasional, says Gerakan president Dominic Lau.

Lau said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had proposed Samsuri to take over the position during an extraordinary PN Supreme Council meeting this afternoon, chaired by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The PN chairman’s post had been vacant since Jan 1 after Muhyiddin stepped down.

Lau said Samsuri’s appointment was in line with PN’s principle of inclusivity and also the core struggle of each component party.

“We congratulate him on his appointment. We hope he can execute his duties well, particularly to ensure PN’s victory in the 16th general election,” he said when met by reporters after the meeting.

The PN Supreme Council met for less than an hour at PAS’s headquarters here to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as chairman and appoint Samsuri as his successor.

There was previously a deadlock over the position as Muhyiddin insisted the PN chairmanship should be held by a party president, but PAS was adamant this did not need to be the case.

A former senior aide of Muhyiddin’s had also claimed that Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party were opposed to PAS taking over the chairman’s post, although Gerakan has denied this.

The tiff over the PN chairmanship had soured ties between PAS and Bersatu, with leaders from both parties taking swipes at each other publicly.