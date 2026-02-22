PN to ‘improve’ presidential council’s functions ahead of polls

PN Supreme Council members, including the presidents of the four component parties, at their meeting this afternoon. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Perikatan Nasional has agreed in principle to review and strengthen the functions of its presidential council, says the coalition’s deputy secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin, who is also the PAS secretary-general, said the presidential council was already provided for under PN’s constitution, along with its roles and obligations.

“However, there are views that the PN’s constitution should be reviewed to make improvements. So, in principle, there is an agreement on that.

“The matter will be discussed (in greater detail) at the next PN Supreme Council meeting,” he told a press conference after today’s council meeting here.

Asked what kind of agreement was being sought, Takiyuddin said discussions would involve several issues related to both the presidential and Supreme Councils, with the aim of strengthening the opposition coalition ahead of elections.

However, he did not go into detail about the “issues” involving the two leadership councils.

Previously, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin claimed PAS had agreed to make the presidential council the highest decision-making body in PN, while an executive council led by PAS would handle the administrative aspects.

This was denied by PAS, who said the matter had never been discussed.

Separately, Takiyuddin said he will seek newly appointed PN chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s instructions on the opposition bloc’s seating arrangements in the Dewan Rakyat following Hamzah Zainudin’s sacking from Bersatu.

Takiyuddin, who is also the PN chief whip, sought to downplay the matter, saying there were instances in the past where MPs were sacked but remained in the same seats in Parliament.

‘Leaked messages issue not serious’

Takiyuddin brushed off allegations that certain Bersatu leaders had made mocking remarks against PAS in a WhatsApp chat group, saying it was not a serious matter for the Islamic party.

“It seems like my president (Abdul Hadi Awang) does not want to know about it, so we will leave it to the relevant party to manage the matter.

“We are not taking it seriously,” said the Kota Bharu MP.

Earlier today, Tanah Merah MP Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz confirmed remarks allegedly made by Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali in a WhatsApp chat group for Bersatu Supreme Council members.

The remarks were said to have mocked Hadi and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ikmal said he could confirm that the remarks were written but could not determine whether they were meant seriously or as a joke.