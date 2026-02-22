Hamzah, 18 other MPs pledge support for PAS-led PN

Hamzah Zainudin and the 18 other MPs said they will ‘continue to support PN as PAS leads the coalition’.

PETALING JAYA : Sacked Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and 18 other MPs aligned with him, including 13 still in the party, have stated their support for Perikatan Nasional following the appointment of its new chairman.

The 19 MPs congratulated PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar on his appointment as PN chairman today, and vowed to give him their full support to lead the opposition coalition.

“This appointment is a serious consolidation which signifies that PN is truly prepared to serve the people and rebuild the country.

“As MPs, we will continue to support PN as PAS leads the coalition,” they said in a joint statement.

Earlier today, the PN Supreme Council unanimously agreed to appoint Samsuri as coalition chairman, replacing Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, who relinquished the post on Jan 1.

Muhyiddin is now a PN deputy chairman.

Hamzah, who is the opposition leader, and three Bersatu MPs were sacked on Feb 13 amid a leadership tussle with Muhyiddin.

They and their supporters are reportedly set to take over another political party sometime in the coming week.

Leaders of PN’s component parties also agreed at today’s Supreme Council meeting to allow PAS to take over the opposition leader’s role currently held by Hamzah.

However, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said no decision has been made by the coalition yet, and that PAS would need some time to look into the matter.