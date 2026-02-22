New PN chairman Samsuri pays tribute to predecessor Muhyiddin

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has succeeded Muhyiddin Yassin as Perikatan Nasional chairman after Muhyiddin resigned, effective Jan 1. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who was named Perikatan Nasional’s new chairman today, paid tribute to his predecessor, Muhyiddin Yassin, for helping to establish the opposition coalition.

Samsuri said the Bersatu president’s contributions, along with that of the PN leadership, helped the coalition secure a significant number of seats in the 15th general election.

In GE15, PN won 74 parliamentary seats.

Samsuri also thanked the PN Supreme Council and the presidents of the component parties for placing their trust in him to lead the coalition.

“This is a huge and challenging responsibility, especially given the high hopes many have for PN to bring about change for Malaysians of all religions, races and socio-economic backgrounds,” he said.

Samsuri said he would convene a PN Supreme Council meeting to make several appointments as stipulated in the coalition’s constitution.

His appointment was unanimously agreed to by the PN presidential council, comprising Muhyiddin, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Gerakan president Dominic Lau and Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) president P Punithan.

The PN chairman’s post had been vacant since Jan 1 after Muhyiddin stepped down.

Lau said Samsuri’s appointment was in line with PN’s principle of inclusivity and the core principles of its component parties.

In a separate statement, Hadi welcomed the decision by PN component parties to accept his suggestion to appoint Samsuri to the post.

“PAS is committed to strengthening PN collectively and inclusively to ensure a stable and harmonious nation.”