Kiandee dropped as Bersatu rep in PN Supreme Council

Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee is among senior party leaders aligned with opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, who was sacked from Bersatu on Feb 13.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee has been dropped as the party’s representative in the Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council.

Kiandee, who is aligned with now-former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, has been replaced by fellow party vice-president Radzi Jidin, who previously resigned as PN information chief.

Kiandee confirmed the matter when contacted by FMT.

The decision is said to have been made by the Bersatu Supreme Council when it convened on Feb 14, a day after Hamzah and several other leaders aligned with him were expelled from the party.

Bersatu’s other representative in the PN Supreme Council is another vice-president, Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Faizal and Radzi are now carrying out the functions of the Bersatu deputy president and are aligned with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The PN Supreme Council is holding a closely watched meeting at the PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur at 3pm today to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as coalition chairman and appoint his successor.

Muhyiddin will also be attending the meeting.

The PN chairmanship has been left vacant since Jan 1 after Muhyiddin relinquished the position.

PAS has since laid claim to the post although its president, Abdul Hadi Awang, has ruled out taking over due to health reasons. Muhyiddin has separately contended that the PN chairman should be a party president.

More recently, PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan claimed that component parties, including Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party, had agreed for PAS to lead the coalition.