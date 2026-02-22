PN components agree to PAS taking over opposition leader’s post

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan pointed out that the Islamic party is the PN component with the most parliamentary seats.

KUALA LUMPUR : Perikatan Nasional components have agreed to PAS taking over the opposition leader’s role currently held by former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

However, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said no decision has been made yet by the coalition, adding that the party will need some time to look into the matter.

Hamzah’s position as the opposition leader had been in limbo since his expulsion from Bersatu on Feb 13, at the height of an internal leadership tussle with party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan previously said Muhyiddin should be given the mandate to determine the appointment of the new opposition leader.

However, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party would discuss whether it should take over the position.

Hamzah was appointed as opposition leader after the unity government was formed, following a proposal by PAS. This came as a surprise to many as Muhyiddin was still PN chairman at the time.