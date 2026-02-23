Seputeh MP’s car broken into at Bukit Kiara park

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok filed a police report after her car was broken into and her handbag stolen. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has called on Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to install CCTV cameras at the parking area of Bukit Kiara park after her car was broken into yesterday evening.

In a Facebook post, Kok said she went jogging at the park at around 6.15pm and discovered the break-in when she returned to her car at about 7pm.

She said the front passenger-side window was broken, and her handbag in the footwell was missing.

“I lost about RM2,000 in cash and ang pow money, as well as my identity card, various credit cards and other important documents,” she said.

Kok said she immediately lodged a report at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station, and forensic officers arrived shortly after to take photographs and lift fingerprints from her vehicle.

Noting that car break-ins and theft of valuables often occur in the area, Kok called on DBKL to take action.

“I sincerely hope that DBKL will install CCTV cameras at the parking area of Bukit Kiara park to facilitate police investigations into crimes that take place there,” she said.