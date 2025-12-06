Cops probe death threat against lawyer of police shooting victims

Police recorded a statement from lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan last night after he lodged a complaint about a comment posted on social media.

PETALING JAYA : Police are looking into a death threat allegedly made on social media yesterday against lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, who is representing the families of three men shot dead by police in Melaka on Nov 24.

Petaling Jaya police chief Shamsudin Mamat said Rajesh lodged a report at 5.16pm yesterday over a comment by an unknown person on a social media platform.

“The comment contained elements of a death threat believed to be linked to a case he is representing,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Shamsudin said police recorded Rajesh’s statement last night as part of the investigation.

Melaka police initially investigated the Nov 24 shooting for attempted murder after state police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed the trio were serial robbers who had attacked a policeman with a parang.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed “execution-style”.

Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department has since taken over the case after receiving a police report from the men’s families.

Rajesh has also called for the officers involved to be suspended, and for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to form a special task force and announce a royal commission of inquiry on the incident.