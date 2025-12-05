Suspend those involved in Melaka police shooting, says lawyer

Rajesh Nagarajan said neither the families nor their lawyers had been contacted despite lodging a police report on Wednesday.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should have immediately suspended the officers involved, formed a special task force and announced a royal commission of inquiry on the police shooting of three men in Melaka, says lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan.

Rajesh, who represents the families of the three men shot dead by Melaka police on Nov 24, questioned Anwar’s response to the incident earlier today when the prime minister called for a transparent investigation.

“The prime minister should (instead) be saying all those involved in the murder of the three men will immediately be suspended,” he said.

Earlier today, Anwar said he had ordered Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail to conduct a transparent investigation into the deaths, saying while he does not interfere in probes into custodial deaths or police shootings, he would be concerned if rules were said to be broken.

Anwar said complaints regarding matters that contradict established processes and procedures should be investigated transparently and openly.

Melaka police initially investigated the incident for attempted murder after police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed “execution-style”.

Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department has since taken over the case after receiving a police report from the men’s families.

Rajesh also questioned the pace of the investigation, saying neither the families nor their lawyers had been contacted despite lodging a police report on Wednesday.

“How are police investigating the case without speaking to the lawyers or family?” he said.

He said the legal team would hand over the audio recording to Bukit Aman at 10.30am tomorrow, after which police will “hopefully start investigating”.