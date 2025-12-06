Perhilitan, cops on alert after tiger attacks cows near Chemor

A tiger is believed to have killed at least two cows at Bukit Bangkong, Tanah Hitam, near Chemor, Perak, yesterday.

PETALING JAYA : Police have confirmed receiving a report of a suspected tiger attack at Bukit Bangkong in Tanah Hitam, near Chemor, Perak.

This follows the death of two cows and the disappearance of five others yesterday, Bernama reported.

Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin said a resident found two of his cows dead with bite marks, and several others missing at about 6.30pm.

He said officers from the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan) had installed camera traps to detect the presence of tigers in the area.

Police had also taken measures to safeguard the safety of residents there.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Tanah Hitam police station or Perhilitan.

Residents should also remain vigilant and avoid entering forested areas.