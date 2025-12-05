No need to go after my critics, Anwar tells cops

Anwar Ibrahim said calls for the prime minister to step down are ‘normal political remarks’. (Bernama pic)

CYBERJAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has directed the police not to investigate individuals who criticise him, as long as such comments do not involve criminal elements.

Anwar said the police need not take action against his critics, adding that remarks aimed at him should not warrant police involvement if they are purely political in nature.

“There were several actions taken against some government critics, including those attacking me personally. I have instructed that such cases need not be investigated.

“I do not question the intentions or motives of those attacking me, even if their comments are baseless, but I have directed that no action be taken unless it involves clear criminal conduct or claims that are excessive and completely improper,” he said.

He told reporters this after performing Friday prayers with about 1,500 congregants at the Cyberjaya 10 mosque.

Anwar also took issue with those who claimed they were justified when criticising him excessively.

“I find it strange that sometimes people within Malay and Islamic parties endorse such behaviour.

“Nevertheless, I have instructed that criticism towards me, either in my personal capacity or as the prime minister, should not prompt any action.

“Statements rooted purely in politics or calls for the prime minister to resign or step down … these are normal political remarks, and I do not think the police or I should entertain them,” he said.