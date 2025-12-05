Anwar to discuss new Cabinet line-up with party leaders

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said although he has the prerogative to pick his ministers, he will talk to party leaders first before filling vacancies in the Cabinet. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he will hold discussions with party leaders before announcing the list of names to fill the vacancies in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has four vacant posts – for the portfolios of economy; natural resources and environmental sustainability; entrepreneur development and cooperatives; and investment, trade and industry.

Anwar, who is also the Pakatan Harapan chairman, said today that while the prime minister has the prerogative to choose his ministers, the views of all parties within the government will be taken into consideration before a decision is made.

“Let me discuss it (with party leaders). Yes, it is the discretion and prerogative of the prime minister to seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent, but as is customary in a democratic process, the views of our partners must be respected.

“I will certainly listen to the views of several party leaders. The final decision will be made soon,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Cyberjaya 10 mosque, Bernama reported.

Anwar also hinted that the reshuffle, which is centred on filling the vacant ministerial posts, will not involve major changes.

He also said there is no need for a comprehensive reshuffle as the government has only about a year and a half left in its current term.

Finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan has taken over the economy portfolio in the interim, while plantation and commodities minister Johari Ghani is handling the portfolio of natural resources and environmental sustainability, and works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi is overseeing the entrepreneur development and cooperatives portfolio.