Anwar yet to discuss Cabinet reshuffle with DAP, says Loke

Loke Siew Fook (in white), who is transport minister, at a groundbreaking ceremony for a transport hub in Seremban today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has not called DAP’s leaders yet to discuss the coming Cabinet reshuffle, says party secretary-general and transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Four posts in the Cabinet are currently vacant following resignations and a term limit being reached. Anwar confirmed yesterday that he would make a minor reshuffle, only to fill vacant posts, and that he will hold discussions with party leaders.

Loke said while the Cabinet’s lineup is the prime minister’s prerogative, the matter would usually be discussed with all party leaders.

“Every party will certainly give (Anwar) their views, and I will convey mine to him directly,” he said in Seremban today, Sinar Harian reported.

Loke, who is Seremban MP, also said Anwar has not indicated to him when the reshuffle will be announced. When asked if he was satisfied with the performance of DAP’s ministers, Loke said he would raise the matter with Anwar when they meet.

The vacant Cabinet posts are those of the ministers of economy; natural resources and environmental sustainability; entrepreneur development and cooperatives; and investment, trade and industry.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Cabinet reshuffle will be held, with Anwar expected to announce the new lineup soon.

Anwar has said there is no need for a comprehensive reshuffle as the government has only about a year and a half left in its current term.

Political analysts told FMT that education minister Fadhlina Sidek appeared to be most vulnerable, after coming under attack in recent months over incidents in schools involving murder, rape, and bullying.

Political analyst Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir would be better suited as foreign minister, while Mohamad Hasan could be reassigned to another portfolio.