Anwar to announce Cabinet reshuffle soon, says PMO

PETALING JAYA : The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that a Cabinet reshuffle will be held, with Anwar Ibrahim to announce the new lineup soon.

“The prime minister will decide on the Madani government’s list of ministers and deputy ministers after careful and prudent consideration, based on the people’s interests and the direction of national reforms,” the PMO said in a statement today.

It also said Anwar welcomed the appointment of Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Na’im Mokhtar to their second term as senators.

“These appointments will allow them to continue their urgent duties for the sake of policy continuity, governance and the national reform agenda,” it said.

Saifuddin is the home minister, Zambry the higher education minister, and Na’im the religious affairs minister.

The Cabinet has four vacant posts – for the portfolios of economy; natural resources and environment sustainability; entrepreneur development and cooperatives; and investment, trade and industry.

Finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan has taken over the economy portfolio in the interim, while plantation and commodities minister Johari Ghani is handling the portfolio of natural resources and environment sustainability.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi is overseeing the entrepreneur development and cooperatives portfolio.

The upcoming Cabinet shakeup will be Anwar’s second since taking over as the prime minister in November 2022.