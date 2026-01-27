Anwar calls for de-escalation of mounting US-Iran tensions

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged other countries with influence to do what they can to encourage a de-escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran for the sake of international stability.

Anwar said the situation in the area was already volatile and that exercising restraint was critical at this juncture.

“The concentration of military assets and increasingly absolutist public rhetoric have narrowed the space for restraint at precisely the moment when it is most needed.

“Any confrontation between Washington and Tehran would have repercussions across an already fragile Middle East. The risk of proxy escalation, maritime insecurity and economic shock could extend well beyond the immediate region.

“No strategic interest could justify such human and material devastation. The imperative of peace must prevail over all other considerations. Malaysia urges all parties to step back from the brink and recommit to diplomacy with seriousness and urgency,” he said in a statement.

Anwar urged both nations to make full use of their channels of communication to prevent a full-blown conflict.

He also called on other countries with influence in this context to do what they can to encourage a de-escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran for the sake of international stability.

Washington has not ruled out new military intervention in Iran over its crackdown on protests which had left thousands killed in days, according to human rights groups.

A US naval strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in Middle Eastern waters on Tuesday, with Iran vowing to respond to any strike by Washington.

However, US president Donald Trump said he believed that Iran still wanted to hold negotiations with Washington and “make a deal”.