Teacher and fiance killed as car falls into ravine

The couple’s car fell into a deep ravine near Batu Kawah in Hulu Terengganu on Friday. (PDRM pic)

KUALA BERANG : A couple who were planning to marry on Dec 25 were killed today after their car plunged into a 200ft-deep ravine while travelling towards Gua Musang.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the couple were identified as Hassan Shazali, 52, from Kampung Menanti, Melor, Kelantan, a teacher at the Lebir primary school, and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, from Gua Musang, Kelantan, a canteen worker at the same school.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the accident is believed to have occurred when the victims, travelling from Hulu Terengganu towards Gua Musang, entered a stretch of road that was closed due to a landslide, causing the vehicle to skid and plunge into the 60m-deep ravine.

“The impact threw both victims out of the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene,” he told Bernama tonight.