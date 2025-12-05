Teacher and fiance killed as car falls into ravine

Hassan Shazali, 52, and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, who both worked at the same school, were planning to be wed on Dec 25.

The couple’s car fell into a deep ravine near Batu Kawah in Hulu Terengganu on Friday. (PDRM pic)
KUALA BERANG:
A couple who were planning to marry on Dec 25 were killed today after their car plunged into a 200ft-deep ravine while travelling towards Gua Musang.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the couple were identified as Hassan Shazali, 52, from Kampung Menanti, Melor, Kelantan, a teacher at the Lebir primary school, and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, from Gua Musang, Kelantan, a canteen worker at the same school.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the accident is believed to have occurred when the victims, travelling from Hulu Terengganu towards Gua Musang, entered a stretch of road that was closed due to a landslide, causing the vehicle to skid and plunge into the 60m-deep ravine.

“The impact threw both victims out of the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene,” he told Bernama tonight.

