E-hailing driver claims trial to sexually harassing passenger

PETALING JAYA : An e-hailing driver has claimed trial at the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court to a charge of sexually harassing a female passenger.

Choo Chee Hong, 26, pleaded not guilty when he was charged with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person, Harian Metro reported.

Choo, who is also a teacher, was accused of committing the offence on Feb 1 in Tanjung Puteri.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Syafiqah Sha’ari suggested bail of RM10,000 but Choo’s lawyer, Mark Jeyakumar, pleaded for a lower amount on grounds that his client only earned RM3,000 per month.

The court set bail at RM2,000 and fixed March 13 for case management.