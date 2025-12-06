Accountant loses nearly RM1mil in investment scam

Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee said the investment app showed the accountant had made a ‘profit’ of RM5.43 million but she was blocked when she tried to withdraw the sum. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Johor female accountant has lost RM916,700 after falling for a share investment scam that promised high returns within 24 hours.

Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee said the 55-year-old victim was drawn by offers of profits ranging from 30% to 40%, Bernama reported.

He said the woman made 35 transactions into four local bank accounts between Oct 2 and Nov 11.

Her “profits”, as displayed on the RGFO Maxx investment application, showed an amazing amount of RM5.43 million.

Tan said the woman only realised she had been conned when she attempted to make a withdrawal and found her account in the app had been blocked.

She then made a police report.