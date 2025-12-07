Cops at KL courts to be rotated, after complaint of touts

The decision to tighten procedures follows a complaint on Sept 22 alleging that certain people were touting legal services in the court complex.

PETALING JAYA : Police personnel at the Kuala Lumpur court complex will be rotated every few months to curb alleged touting by lawyers and other people.

The decision was announced by the chief registrar of the Federal Court today following discussions with Kuala Lumpur court police in October after a complaint on Sept 22 that certain people were touting legal services in the court complex.

“Rotations will be carried out every few months to minimise the risk of abuse of power,” Bernama reported, quoting a statement from the chief registrar’s office.

Access to the lockup will be tightened, with only lawyers and those from the National Legal Aid Foundation allowed to meet accused persons outside the lockup.

The Kuala Lumpur court supervisor will also periodically monitor activities to ensure court staff are not involved in touting.