Perak cops seize 30 motorcycles in traffic operation

PETALING JAYA : Police have impounded 30 motorcycles in Ipoh for various traffic offences in an operation dubbed Op Samseng Jalanan.

Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin said a man was also arrested for riding his motorcycle recklessly and dangerously, Bernama reported.

He said 158 traffic summonses, 82 road transport summonses and notices, and 11 environment compound notices were issued for various offences. During the operation, 115 motorcycles and 82 cars were stopped, and 335 people aged between 15 and 42 were checked.

Noor Hisam said 11 people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested after testing positive for drugs.