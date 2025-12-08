2 injured in Taiping light aircraft crash

The light aircraft that crashed in an open area near Tekah Airport in Taiping yesterday morning. (Taiping Police pic)

PETALING JAYA : A pilot and his trainee were injured after the light aircraft they were flying crashed in an open area near Tekah Airport in Taiping yesterday.

Taiping police chief Nasir Ismail said the aircraft reportedly experienced engine failure and had to make an emergency landing in the open area, reported Sinar Harian.

“Both victims, aged 46 and 40, were taken to Taiping Hospital for further treatment and are in stable condition,” he said.

“A police team was deployed to the scene for monitoring and to conduct an initial assessment.”

He said police received information about the crash at around 10.30am yesterday following a call made through the NG MERSS 999 emergency hotline number.