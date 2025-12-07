Warning signs, barriers removed by irresponsible parties before crash, say cops

Hassan Shazali and Suzaimah Che Azis were killed when their vehicle plunged 60m down a ravine in Terengganu on Nov 5. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have confirmed that road closure signs and concrete barriers were removed from Km52 Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Sungai Gawi-Aring, where a vehicle plunged down a ravine, killing an engaged couple, on Nov 5.

Hulu Terengganu police chief Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the public works department (JKR) had put up the signs and barriers earlier.

However, he said police believed they were removed by certain irresponsible parties, Berita Harian reported.

Sharudin also said there were no brake marks on the road leading to where the vehicle had gone into the ravine, suggesting that it was headed straight for the collapsed part of the road and not at a high speed.

“If the vehicle was speeding, it would have had some air time before plunging into the ravine. However, based on the debris found, we are confident the vehicle was not going fast and plunged straight down the ravine,” he said.

He believed the crash was due to the driver not paying full attention while driving.

While the vehicle had a dashcam installed, the camera was not found and is believed to have been thrown out of the vehicle during the crash.

The vehicle had plunged 60m down the ravine, killing Hassan Shazali, 52, and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34.

Hassan was a teacher at SK Lebir in Gua Musang while Suzaimah was a canteen worker at the same school. They had planned to get married on Dec 25.