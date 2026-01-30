Missing woman found dead in Batu Pahat house

The body of the 41-year-old woman was discovered by police following a raid on a two-storey terrace house at Taman Damai II in Batu Pahat, Johor, early this morning.

PETALING JAYA : A woman who had been reported missing for several days was found dead in a house in Batu Pahat, Johor, early this morning.

The body of the 41-year-old woman was discovered by police following a raid on a two-storey terrace house at Taman Damai II at about 1am, Sinar Harian reported.

The body was found in the living room, and it is believed the woman had died several days earlier.

A 44-year-old suspect, who was also found inside the house with injuries to his neck and left arm, was arrested and taken to Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail for treatment, the report said.

The magistrates’ court allowed the suspect to be remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It is understood that before the discovery of the body, the woman’s brother had lodged a police report after she failed to return home for several days.

Batu Pahat police chief Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani confirmed the incident and said a statement would be issued in due course, Sinar Harian reported.