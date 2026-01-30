Cops probe school brawl allegedly triggered by sexual harassment

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat advised the public not to further circulate a viral video of the fight. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating a brawl involving three people in front of a school in Johor Bahru, Johor yesterday, which was allegedly sparked by a male student sexually harassing a female student.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the 2.30pm altercation involved two 17-year-old male students and the 20-year-old unemployed brother of one of them.

He said a police report was lodged at 7.13pm the same day by one of the students, who alleged that he was assaulted by the other two.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred after a 13-year-old female student was harassed by the complainant on Wednesday at about 2pm,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Raub said a police report was also filed by the girl at 5.43pm yesterday, with her case being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insult to modesty.

He also advised the public not to further circulate a viral video of the fight. The video in question shows a student on a motorcycle being assaulted by two people outside a school compound.