Malaysian actor nabbed after testing positive for drugs

PETALING JAYA : A renowned Malaysian actor in his 40s was nabbed by police earlier this week after testing positive for drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for three days until tomorrow to facilitate investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act for consuming drugs, Harian Metro reported.

“The investigation paper has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor,” the news outlet quoted a source as saying.

The source said that the actor would be charged soon.

The actor had been arrested before on a drug-related offence and subsequently found guilty for using a recreational drug.