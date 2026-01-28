Cops nab woman over amok incident at Ipoh mamak restaurant

Damage to the restaurant following the incident involving the woman this morning. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police arrested a woman after she allegedly ran amok and injured two employees at a mamak restaurant at Taman Tasek Damai in Ipoh, Perak, today.

Ipoh police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the 29-year-old woman asked a worker to transfer money into her bank account at about 6.30am.

He said she lost her temper when the worker refused to do so, and punched him and stabbed another with a fork.

“The suspect also smashed three glass food carriers with a cleaver and took about RM400 from the cash register.

“Following her arrest, we found that she had just left Taiping Hospital after undergoing psychiatric treatment,” Kosmo reported him as saying.

He said the restaurant suffered damage estimated at RM45,000.

The two workers, who were injured in the mouth, cheeks and chest, received treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

The suspect was sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta for observation.

The case is being investigated under Sections 324, 427 and 380 of the Penal Code for assault, mischief and theft.