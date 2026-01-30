Man nabbed for assaulting, sexually harassing girl in Hulu Selangor

Hulu Selangor police chief Ibrahim Husin said the suspect approached the girl and her siblings and dragged her to his house.

PETALING JAYA : An unemployed man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a girl while she was walking with her siblings to a night market in Bukit Sentosa, Hulu Selangor, yesterday.

The man approached the group and dragged the victim into his house, Berita Harian reported district police chief Ibrahim Husin as saying.

He then assaulted the girl, who sustained injuries.

Ibrahim said the suspect, 23, was arrested at his home in Bukit Sentosa.

He tested positive for drugs but does not have a criminal record.

He has been remanded for four days to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for touching any part of a child’s body for sexual purposes.