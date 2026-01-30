2 Chinese nationals nabbed over porn site targeting Hong Kong citizens

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said victims were asked to pay for live porn content, but did not receive the promised services. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested two Chinese nationals allegedly involved in a syndicate operating a pornographic website scam targeting Hong Kong citizens.

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said that a team from the intelligence division conducted a raid on a condominium unit in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, after receiving information about the operation.

He said several mobile phones worth RM25,000 were seized during the raid, and that the suspects had been operating from the unit for about six months.

“Interested victims would watch live obscene or nude content for a limited time, after which they were asked to make further payments to continue accessing the site.

“However, after making payments, the victims did not receive the promised services,” he said in a statement.

Rosdi said further investigations revealed that the syndicate was only responsible for managing and controlling the online platform.

“All transactions involving payments and accounts are believed to be handled by another group that remains at large,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and Section 120B for criminal conspiracy.

The suspects have been remanded for four days from today.