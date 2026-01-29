Several major roads in KL to be closed for VM2026 Run on Sunday

Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Sultan Ismail are among the roads in Kuala Lumpur that will be closed on Sunday for the Visit Malaysia 2026 Run.

KUALA LUMPUR : Several major roads in the city centre will be closed and diverted in stages to make way for the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) Run on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zamzuri Isa said the roads involved include Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Pinang, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Stonor, Jalan Conlay, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Persiaran Maybank.

Zamzuri advised the public to plan their journeys, use alternative routes and comply with instructions from the police officers and traffic personnel on duty.

He said the road closures are aimed at ensuring the safety of participants and smooth traffic flow.

The programme features two main categories, the KL10 Run (10km) from 4am to 10am, and the VM2026 Run (5km) from 3pm to 11.59pm.