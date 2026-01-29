Melaka cops uncover fake investment scam run by Chinese nationals

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said a laptop and six mobile phones worth about RM10,000 were seized during the raid. (Bernama pic)

MELAKA : Melaka police busted a fake investment scam run by four Chinese nationals after raiding an apartment in Taman Kota Laksamana here on Tuesday.

State police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the raid, conducted at around 8.30pm, found that the apartment had been operating as a call centre since October last year, run by four suspects aged 28 to 32.

The syndicate was targeting Chinese nationals, offering non-existent investment schemes through a mobile application.

“During the raid, police seized various items including a laptop and six mobile phones worth about RM10,000,” he said in a statement today.

The suspects have been remanded for four days to assist with investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Sections 15(1)(c) and 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Dzulkhairi warned the public to be cautious of investment schemes promising quick profits and to verify before investing by checking suspicious phone numbers or bank accounts at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my.

“Members of the public can also report scams to the National Scam Response Centre at 997 for immediate action to block transactions,” it added.