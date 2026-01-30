Rafizi mulls seeking NFA for probe on son’s attack

Rafizi Ramli’s 12-year-old son was attacked at a shopping mall in Putrajaya on Aug 13, 2025, with CCTV footage showing that two men had followed his wife’s car on a motorcycle prior to the incident.

PETALING JAYA : Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli says he may request that police drop their probe into the attack on his son last August if investigations continue to show no progress.

In a post on X, Rafizi said he did not want police officers on the ground to waste their time on the case, adding that they were “merely following orders”.

“If it seems that the investigation is going nowhere, I will personally write to the prime minister, the home minister and the police to propose that the investigation be halted and the case classified as ‘NFA’ (no further action),” the former PKR deputy president said.

Rafizi’s 12-year-old son was attacked at a shopping mall in Putrajaya at about 2pm on Aug 13, 2025, with CCTV footage showing that two men had followed his wife’s car on a motorcycle prior to the incident.

On Wednesday, home minister Saifuddin Nasution told the Dewan Rakyat he could not publicly disclose details of the investigation but said they were shared with Rafizi at a meeting last month.

In his social media post today, Rafizi confirmed that the meeting took place on Dec 1 last year.

“During the meeting, he (Saifuddin) shared details on the angles of the police investigation and its progress, but said he could not disclose them publicly,” he said.

Rafizi also said he could take no offence at Saifuddin’s statement in Parliament, noting that it was “the administration’s response” and that some details had been conveyed to him privately.

“The case may fade away once the public stops paying attention,” he said.