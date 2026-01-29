Ministry ready to support MACC’s probe into environment dept DG, deputy

Natural resources and environmental sustainability minister Arthur Joseph Kurup stressed that his ministry does not tolerate any abuse of power, misappropriation, or corruption involving its personnel. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The natural resources and environmental sustainability ministry is fully committed to assisting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigations into two top environment department officers, says its minister Arthur Joseph Kurup.

Kurup said the ministry is aware that MACC had arrested the duo, and stressed that the ministry does not tolerate any abuse of power, misappropriation, or corruption involving its personnel, reported Bernama.

“I have directed the ministry’s secretary-general, Ching Thoo Kim, to ensure that all of the department’s operations are not disrupted. Public services and environmental monitoring should remain a top priority,” he said in a statement.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki today said environment department director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar and one of his deputies were arrested to assist in the anti-graft agency’s investigations into a case involving electronic waste (e-waste).

An MACC source said the investigation is being held following claims of abuse of power and corruption involving e-waste management, which is believed to have been taking place in the past few years.

Kurup also urged the public to avoid speculating on the matter as it could undermine the investigations, adding that the ministry would take internal action under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations if necessary.