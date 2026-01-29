Environment dept DG, deputy arrested in e-waste probe

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrests of the environment department director-general and his deputy.

PETALING JAYA : Environment department director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar and one of his deputies have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

An MACC source said the pair were arrested around 6.30pm today to assist in the anti-graft agency’s investigations into a case involving e-waste.

“The investigation is being held following claims of abuse of power and corruption involving e-waste management, which is believed to have been taking place in the past few years,” said the source.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed their arrests.

Azam vowed that MACC’s investigations would be holistic and professional, saying they would not compromise with any party involved in corruption, regardless of their rank or position.

He said the case is being probed under the MACC Act 2009 and further updates will be given from time to time.

Previously, the MACC chief said six company owners had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in smuggling e-waste into the country for the past five years.

The graft busters have also frozen 16 bank accounts amounting to RM10.2 million, while seven companies in Selangor have been identified as being involved in the e-waste smuggling. MACC is also looking into several firms in Negeri Sembilan over similar activities.

Earlier today, businessman Tan Kim Seng claimed trial in the Shah Alam sessions court to bribing an environment department officer last year to halt investigations into e-waste and illegal disposal activities.