5 states named as ‘gold mines’ for MACC

PETALING JAYA : The nation’s top graft buster has described five states as “gold mines” for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, due to the rapid economic development being experienced there.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki named the states as Johor, Selangor, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak, adding that these states must focus on curbing and tackling corruption as they continue to progress.

Azam said MACC’s role in addressing corruption was to help the national economy to develop, raising Malaysia to high-income status.

“The term ‘gold mine’ does not mean we simply want to arrest people, but we want to look at issues pertaining to the economy and corruption, which we need to help resolve,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Earlier this month, Azam unveiled MACC’s 2026-2030 strategic plan which focuses on three key strategies to eradicate graft: enhanced enforcement, holistic prevention and effective management.

Azam said each state MACC director has been ordered to identify corruption risks at the individual, organisational, sectoral, state and national levels based on geographical, cultural and economic patterns.

He also urged them to think creatively in executing their duties rather than just falling back on routine operations. “If we’re merely doing routine work such as minor arrests (for corruption) at the roadside, that means we’re being ineffective.”