Sabah govt seeks certification for quality, anti-bribery management systems

PETALING JAYA : The Sabah government is pursuing integrated certification for its quality and anti-bribery management systems, says chief minister Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said this is to strengthen organisational governance, enhance the efficiency of public service delivery, and reflect the state government’s continued commitment to integrity, transparency and accountability.

He said the public service must be continuously strengthened to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

“This responsibility extends beyond public service agencies to include all officers and staff of statutory bodies and government-linked companies,” Bernama reported him as saying at the Sabah International Convention Centre today.

Hajiji said the state government is committed to building a more structured and disciplined administration.

He noted that misconduct not only damages individual reputations, but also affects families and institutions, and causes significant losses to the state and country.