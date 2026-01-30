Penang MACC probes alleged power abuse in zakat-funded land purchase

An MACC source said the investigation was initiated following allegations by an assemblyman during the Penang state assembly meeting late last year.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Penang has launched an investigation into alleged abuse of power involving a senior state government official over a land purchase financed using zakat funds.

Berita Harian quoted a source from MACC as saying the investigation was initiated following allegations by an assemblyman during the Penang legislative assembly meeting late last year.

“MACC has recorded statements from two individuals believed to be involved,” the source said, adding that the agency’s investigation team has visited several offices to obtain documents.

Penang MACC director S Karunanithy confirmed the investigation and said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for using one’s office or position for gratification.